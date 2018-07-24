Man who claimed daughter was shot charged for making bogus call to RCMP

An Amherst, N.S., man has been charged with public mischief after RCMP say he called police for a shooting that didn't happen.

Cumberland District RCMP were called Monday morning by a man claiming to be threatened by another man who was holding a gun to his face and had shot one of his daughters, according to an RCMP news release.

The man also claimed his vehicle had been set on fire.

Nearly 20 police officers and several volunteer firefighters headed to the scene in Joggins, N.S., including RCMP officers from as far away as Truro and police dogs from New Minas and Port Hawkesbury, according to police.

Police said they initially thought the man was calling from a home on Main Street in Joggins, but quickly determined his call was actually made from a residence in Amherst.

No one in Joggins was being threatened or injured like the man described.

Officers with the Amherst Police Department found the caller and arrested the 46-year-old man.

He appeared in Amherst provincial court on Monday and was remanded. He's scheduled to return to court on Aug.22.​

