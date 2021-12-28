Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Nursing shortages temporarily close women and children's unit at Amherst hospital

Nova Scotia's health authority says the inpatient women's and children's unit at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre will be closed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Dec. 28 and 29 due to a nursing staff shortage

Pregnancy and delivery care during closures will be provided in Truro

CBC News ·
Nova Scotia's health authority says the closure at Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., is due to nurse staffing. (Google Street View)

The in-patient women and children's unit at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., will be closed overnight on Dec. 28 and 29 due to a nursing staff shortage. 

The closure will impact labour and deliveries from 7 p.m. Dec. 28 to 7 a.m. Dec. 29, and 7 p.m. Dec. 29 to 7 a.m. Dec. 30.

People set to give birth in the region on these days will have to travel to Truro, where the Colchester East Hants Health Centre will be taking on pregnancy and delivery care. 

Nova Scotia's health authority said people who are expecting to deliver a baby in the next few days will be contacted by a member of the maternity team to create an alternate birth plan.

Prenatal care will continue at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre throughout these days, and an obstetrician and nursing staff will be available in case of an emergency or unplanned delivery. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now