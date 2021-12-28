Nursing shortages temporarily close women and children's unit at Amherst hospital

The in-patient women and children's unit at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., will be closed overnight on Dec. 28 and 29 due to a nursing staff shortage.

The closure will impact labour and deliveries from 7 p.m. Dec. 28 to 7 a.m. Dec. 29, and 7 p.m. Dec. 29 to 7 a.m. Dec. 30.

People set to give birth in the region on these days will have to travel to Truro, where the Colchester East Hants Health Centre will be taking on pregnancy and delivery care.

Nova Scotia's health authority said people who are expecting to deliver a baby in the next few days will be contacted by a member of the maternity team to create an alternate birth plan.

Prenatal care will continue at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre throughout these days, and an obstetrician and nursing staff will be available in case of an emergency or unplanned delivery.

