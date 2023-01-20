Renovations at Amherst emergency department slowed by COVID outbreak

Renovations at the emergency department at Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst will take longer than anticipated because of a COVID-19 outbreak affecting specialized workers involved in the project.

Work was expected to have been completed by Feb.14 before the delay was announced.

A news release from Nova Scotia Health says the emergency department will continue to operate at a temporary location in the hospital.

Renovation work was undertaken after a flood displaced the emergency department in 2022.

Amherst Mayor David Kogon said working from the temporary emergency room space at the facility has been challenging for medical practitioners.

"It's making the delivery of health care that much more difficult," Kogon said.

'Nobody's happy'

Kogon said the reason for the delay is outside anyone's control but "nobody's happy about it."

In its release, Nova Scotia Health said facilities in Parrsboro, Springhill and Pugwash were available for patients needing less urgent emergency care.

The Amherst facility has not been operating at maximum capacity, Kogon said. The health authority is encouraging people to evaluate their health-care needs and go to an appropriate alternate facility, if possible.

Nova Scotia Health did not give a new timeline for the completion of work.

Kogon said he hasn't been told how long the delay will be, but he said he expects it to be five to seven days.

