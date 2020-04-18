Amherst home destroyed overnight in 'stubborn blaze'

A home on the outskirts of Amherst, N.S., was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning, but there was no one inside it at the time.

According to a media release from the town, firefighters were called to the scene on Standish Street at 3:10 a.m.

Firefighters driving to the scene could see "a golden glow in the night sky from two kilometres away," according to the release.

Once at the scene, firefighters found a one-storey home "engulfed in flames that were shooting 10 metres into the sky."

"Dense grey smoke filled with sparks lifted even higher," the release said.

The Amherst Fire Department had 20 of its firefighters at the scene and fought the blaze from the outside, and then from the inside. They were assisted by several firefighters from the Truemanville Volunteer Fire Department.

"Those entering the building were hidden by the dense smoke just a couple of steps inside the doors," the release said.

The roof of the home caved in about an hour into the fire, the release said, and firefighters "had to pull down sections of the outside walls to get at the stubborn blaze."

Firefighters were at the scene for more than three hours and a section of Standish Street was blocked off for most of that time.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

