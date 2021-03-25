Amherst fire destroys large garage, multiple antique cars

A fire near Amherst, N.S., has destroyed a large garage that housed multiple vehicles, including some antique cars.

Firefighters were called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 6 and John Black Road just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A news release from the Town of Amherst said flames were shooting several metres into the sky and a large black cloud of smoke could be seen as far away as Springhill, about 30 kilometres south.

The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, said Deputy Chief Brian Farrow of the Amherst fire department in the release.

Firefighters from Amherst, Truemanville, Shinimicas, Leicester and Sackville, N.B., assisted in fighting the fire.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived early Wednesday evening. (Tom McCoag/Town of Amherst)

Farrow said the garage, which was built in the 1950s, was full of old vehicles, which made the fire a "bit of a challenge to fight."

Small explosions could be heard coming from inside the building. Several vehicles parked outside were also damaged.

"The building is a total loss," Farrow said. "At this point, its cause is undetermined."

The release said water had to be shuttled to the scene from a hydrant located outside of Amherst.

Farrow said no one was in the building when the alarm went off and no firefighters were injured.

Highway 6 was closed to traffic while firefighters were on scene.

