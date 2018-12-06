Man, 61, dead in Highway 104 crash at Amherst

A man was killed Thursday evening when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on Nova Scotia's Highway 104 at Amherst, RCMP said in a news release.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the eastbound side near exit 2.​ RCMP said they were called to the scene at 5:25 p.m.

When emergency response crews arrived, they found a 61-year-old man in the driver's seat of the vehicle that collided with the truck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.