Vicious attack has Amherst woman questioning town's animal control bylaws

An Amherst, N.S., woman is calling on her town council to review its animal control bylaws after her dog was attacked and killed by dogs belonging to her neighbour.

Last month, Lacey O'Blenis let her eight-pound "fluffball" Jewels into the yard, where she was grabbed by three larger dogs.

"I went outside trying to, basically, save my dog from the other dogs, but they managed to break her collar and took her out of my yard with them, back to their property," O'Blenis said.

The police took the dogs and placed them in a shelter. But O'Blenis found out last week that the dogs will be retrained and rehomed, rather than euthanized.

"I was very frustrated and angry," she said, in particular because her young children had witnessed the attack and "have a lot of trauma from it."

O'Blenis said she was told by police that while bylaws stipulate they can recommend what should happen with the dogs, the final decision is up to an animal control officer.

"Leaving a decision like this up to one person isn't really helpful, when, you know, they didn't … witness what happened," said O'Blenis.

O'Blenis said she worries the dogs that killed Jewels could still be dangerous. (Submitted by Lacey O'Blenis)

Amherst Mayor David Kogon understands why O'Blenis would be emotional, given the circumstances, but said it's important to have decisions made by experts in animal behaviour, like animal control officers.

"If people disagree and want that power passed along to someone else, that might be a recommendation that we will consider. But we'll have to see," he said.

Kogon said they've requested recommendations from the police chief on the bylaws, and a report is forthcoming.

O'Blenis said she's concerned the dogs could continue to pose a danger to the community, even if — as she's been assured — they aren't rehomed together.

"It might sound cruel, and I never want to see any animal hurt or put down, but in this situation if they are out to kill, then I think it's better for every community that they could end up in, and for the dogs themselves," she said.

"What kind of life would they live, if they have to be locked up and muzzled all the time?"