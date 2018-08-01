American Airlines flight with smoke in cabin makes emergency landing in Halifax

An American Airlines flight travelling from Shannon, Ireland, to Philadelphia, Pa., had to make an emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Wednesday afternoon because of smoke in the cabin.

The Boeing 757 aircraft declared the emergency at 12:40 p.m. AT and landed safely in Halifax about 10 minutes later, said Theresa Rath Spicer, speaking for the airport.

"It all happened pretty quickly," she said.

The airport's fire service was waiting when the plane landed. Both Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and paramedics were at the scene.

Despite some reports to the contrary there were no injuries. There were 176 people on board.

"There were reports about one passenger being seen by EHS but that was not accurate," said Rath Spicer.

The plane was giving the all-clear that there was no active fire and brought to the gate.

Rath Spicer said it will be up to American Airlines to determine why there was smoke in the cabin.

The task now is for the airport to disembark the passengers and figure out how to get them to their destination.

Rath Spicer said there shouldn't be any impact on other flights coming and going at the airport.