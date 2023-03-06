Ambulance damaged by mannequin hanging from overpass in New Edinburgh

An ambulance windshield was significantly damaged by a low-hanging mannequin hanging from a Highway 101 overpass in New Edinburgh, N.S., on Saturday.

Two paramedics and a patient were in the ambulance at the time, but police said they were not injured. Nova Scotia RCMP removed the mannequin from the guardrail. It was dressed in orange clothing and marked, "Justice for Vernon."

Nova Scotia RCMP say this was the second suspicious incident involving a mannequin along Highway 101. Another one was reported Saturday, Feb. 25, on a Highway 101 overpass onto Little Brook Road. Police say that mannequin was dressed in a sweater, blue jeans and shoes. They were able to take it down before any vehicle hit it.

Police believe the two mannequin incidents are connected to a 2022 home invasion and death.

Vernon Doucet, 64, was attacked in his home in Concession — an area close to the mannequin incidents. He later died from his injuries.

In a March 2022 interview with CTV Atlantic, Doucet's stepson said he felt police should be doing more to investigate.

Doucet's death still active investigation

Cpl. Chris Marshall said an investigation into Doucet's home invasion and attack is still active.

Marshall said whoever is behind the mannequins could face mischief charges.

"You can't just hang items from overpasses onto 100-series highways, especially where people are traveling at 100 kilometres an hour and don't have the reaction time," Marshall said.

