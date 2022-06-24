Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Cape Breton boy
Cape Breton Regional Police have issued an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Dawson Donald Lively. He's believed to be travelling in Nova Scotia with his mother, Terria Ann Lively, in a 2018 white Hyundai Elantra with a temporary permit.
Cape Breton Regional Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old boy from Glace Bay, N.S.
Dawson Donald Lively is described as white, 5-10 and about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He's believed to be travelling in Nova Scotia with his mother, 42-year-old Terria Ann Lively.
Police say they're believed to be driving in a 2018 white Hyundai Elantra with a temporary permit.
Terria Ann Lively is described as white, 5-7 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If seen, call 911 or 902-563-5151.