Nova Scotia

Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Cape Breton boy

Cape Breton Regional Police have issued an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Dawson Donald Lively. He's believed to be travelling in Nova Scotia with his mother, Terria Ann Lively, in a 2018 white Hyundai Elantra with a temporary permit.

Cape Breton Regional Police have issued an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Dawson Donald Lively, shown on the left. He's believed to be travelling in Nova Scotia with his mother, Terria Ann Lively, shown on the right, in a 2018 white Hyundai Elantra with a temporary permit. (Alertable)

Cape Breton Regional Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old boy from Glace Bay, N.S.

Dawson Donald Lively is described as white, 5-10 and about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He's believed to be travelling in Nova Scotia with his mother, 42-year-old Terria Ann Lively.

Police say they're believed to be driving in a 2018 white Hyundai Elantra with a temporary permit.

Terria Ann Lively is described as white, 5-7 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If seen, call 911 or 902-563-5151.

