N.S. government says industrial approval for controversial Alton Gas project will stand

The Nova Scotia government is standing by its decision to grant industrial approval to the controversial Alton Gas project, with some amendments.

In 2016, the Sipekne'katik First Nation appealed the Nova Scotia government's industrial approval for the project, but the minister of environment dismissed it.

A court subsequently set aside the dismissal and ordered the matter back to the minister for further action.

In a decision released Monday, Environment Minister Margaret Miller said the consultations with Sipekne'katik First Nation were sufficient and the terms and conditions of the industrial approval sufficiently protect the environment.

The plan by Alton Gas to use water from the Shubenacadie River to create huge underground caverns to store natural gas has been the subject of long-running protests.

Some members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation in nearby Indian Brook, N.S., have argued the project will damage the 73-kilometre tidal river, which runs through the middle of mainland Nova Scotia.

For the past 12 years, Alton Gas, a subsidiary of Calgary-based Alta Gas, has been planning to pump water from the river to flush out salt deposits, creating up to 15 caverns.

The leftover brine solution would then be pumped back into the river over two or three years.

The project has been on hold since protests started in 2014, and a protest camp was set up near the river two years later.

In a media statement, the Environment Department said the approval has been amended to require Alton Gas to meet all applicable provincial, federal and municipal laws, including any future amendments.

In addition, the approval now requires the company to develop a communication plan for information sharing with Sipekne'katik First Nation on environmental issues that may require an amendment to the approval.

