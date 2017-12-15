Nova Scotia court grants injunction against Mi'kmaw protester at Alton Gas site

A judge has granted a temporary order that requires an Indigenous man camped on a Nova Scotia company's property to move his protest to a site designated by the firm.

The company, Alton Natural Gas Storage, is behind a plan to store natural gas in huge underground caverns north of Halifax.

The project has been delayed for years because of the ongoing protests.

The subsidiary of Calgary-based Alta Gas says the injunction is necessary because workers have been prevented from moving in heavy equipment to repair its facilities near the Shubenacadie River.

Alton Gas filed the court injunction last month.

In his decision, Justice Gerald Moir cited a video recording made by protester Dale Poulette that he says showed him making threats of violence against company employees as they approached their facility last March.

The main access road to the company's pumphouse and control centre has been blocked by makeshift structures, including a two-storey mud-and-straw hut that Poulette has occupied.

