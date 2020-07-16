Donations keep pandemic porta-potties, comfort station open in CBRM

Porta-potties in three Cape Breton Regional Municipality urban centres and a comfort station with showers and laundry facilities in Sydney that were set up to help vulnerable people during the pandemic are going to stay open a little longer.

The amenities were spearheaded by the Ally Centre of Cape Breton to support homeless people or those with no access to safe hygiene while the province was locked down.

Emergency funding from three levels of government came through in April, but the money is running out.

Christine Porter, executive director of the Ally Centre, said she is grateful for some recent monetary donations that will allow most of the facilities to remain in place, for now.

"We're going to maintain the comfort centre and the portables for the next month, or three weeks, or whatever we can afford, because we know that they're being utilized," she said. "We know that they're needed."

There is not enough funding available for the comfort stations in Glace Bay and Sydney Mines, which is too bad, because they are also important, Porter said.

'Human touch' always needed

"The comfort centre is there for people to clean up, take a shower, get some basic needs such as a snack or even a hot cup of coffee," she said.

"Mostly it's the human touch, so that need is always there. That need doesn't leave."

The Ally Centre had asked CBRM to extend the project for an additional four weeks, because some of the original government money is left over.

According to CBRM staff, $11,600 remains from the initial grants.

However, council voted this week to save the money in case it's needed for a second wave in the fall.

They say funding was slow to come from the province in the spring and it may be necessary to have some money set aside to be able to react quickly if, as they expect, there are more coronavirus outbreaks.

In addition, councillors said, businesses are opening up again and washroom facilities are available downtown.

Coun. Eldon MacDonald says CBRM would be 'prudent' to set aside some funding for the fall in case a second wave of COVID-19 hits. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"We're going to be in a very, very bad financial situation come October if we have the second wave," said Coun. Eldon MacDonald, whose district includes downtown Sydney.

"For us to spend this money [now] ... will delay any opportunities for us to be able to immediately put those facilities out there. I think it's a prudent decision, as long as there is other options available right now."

Coun. Steve Gillespie said even though businesses are open, not many are allowing the public to use their washrooms. However, he voted with council to reserve the funds for the fall.

Porter said vulnerable people still need all kinds of services, including washrooms.

"I think the need was always there, even before COVID, but even more so now," she said.

