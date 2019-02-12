Fentanyl-related death in Cape Breton worries harm reduction agency

A harm reduction agency in Sydney, N.S., says it has received its first confirmation of a local death involving the opioid fentanyl.

Christine Porter, executive director of the Ally Centre of Cape Breton, said the death occurred sometime last fall.

"I can't get into details because, frankly, small towns, and I don't want to identify anybody," she said.

It's not surprising, but it is serious, Porter said.

"We've been putting out unconfirmed reports quite a bit as of late that we're hearing of fentanyl being available here in Cape Breton," she said. "Unfortunately, now it's confirmed."

Christine Porter, executive director of the Ally Centre of Cape Breton, says harm reduction officials fear the local problem could get as bad as it has out West. (Norma Jean MacPhee/CBC)

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's considered 50 times more potent than heroin. Other drugs have been known to be laced with fentanyl and users may not even know they're taking it.

"The supply of opioids has really dwindled here in Cape Breton and that's for many reasons. A lot of it has to do with the prescription monitoring and doctors cutting back and stuff like that," said Porter.

"Although the supply isn't available, people still have substance use disorder and want and need that drug in order to function, and they're going to take whatever they can to function, so it is significant and it is scary."

Opioid deaths in N.S. steady

A spokesperson for the medical examiner's office told CBC News in an email the government cannot confirm the details of an individual death. However, the spokesperson said the Ally Centre's report isn't the first time fentanyl has been identified as a contributing factor to an opioid-related death in Cape Breton.

The number of opioid deaths in Nova Scotia has remained fairly steady over the last eight years, with 59 confirmed or probable cases of death from opioid toxicity in 2018. The provincial Health Department says there were three probable opioid-related deaths last month alone.

Porter encourages people at risk to get a naloxone kit and learn how to use it.

Naloxone can reverse the effects of overdose. The Nova Scotia government makes kits available free at pharmacies, and training on their use is available. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Naloxone can reverse the effects of overdose and the province makes the kits available free at pharmacies. The kits and training on how to use them are also available at the Ally Centre.

Porter said fentanyl and other opioid-related deaths have reached crisis proportions in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

"It is a big fear of ours that we will end up in the same situation," she said.

The centre urges users to know their dealer, and if they are uncertain of a drug, to sample a small amount first with a naloxone kit handy.

If someone witnesses an overdose, they are urged to administer naloxone and immediately call 911.

MORE TOP STORIES