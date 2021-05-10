Alleged TV thieves in Cape Breton ticketed for not keeping distance
2 men from Cape Breton have been charged with theft, as well as ticketed for breaking restrictions
Two men from Cape Breton have been fined for getting too close while in the process of allegedly stealing a TV.
Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a reported theft from the Superstore in Glace Bay on Friday.
Officers charged a 41-year-old man from River Ryan and a 56-year-old man from New Waterford with theft.
They also issued each man a ticket under the Health Protection Act for failing to self-isolate from one another, which now carries a fine of $2,000.
Under current Public Health restrictions, residents can only come in close contact with their household, or allow one or two others in their bubble if they are a small household.
Man fined for leaving own municipality
On Sunday, officers also responded to a George Street address in Sydney where a woman was complaining of an unwanted male, whom she knew, "causing mischief" at her home.
Officers found a 48-year-old man from Victoria County nearby.
He was charged with public intoxication and fined $697.50 for failing to comply with the Emergency Management Act, which bans any non-essential travel outside one's own municipality.