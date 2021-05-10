Alleged TV thieves in Cape Breton ticketed for not keeping distance

Two men from Cape Breton have been fined for getting too close while in the process of allegedly stealing a TV.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a reported theft from the Superstore in Glace Bay on Friday.

Officers charged a 41-year-old man from River Ryan and a 56-year-old man from New Waterford with theft.

They also issued each man a ticket under the Health Protection Act for failing to self-isolate from one another, which now carries a fine of $2,000.

Under current Public Health restrictions, residents can only come in close contact with their household, or allow one or two others in their bubble if they are a small household.

Man fined for leaving own municipality

On Sunday, officers also responded to a George Street address in Sydney where a woman was complaining of an unwanted male, whom she knew, "causing mischief" at her home.

Officers found a 48-year-old man from Victoria County nearby.

He was charged with public intoxication and fined $697.50 for failing to comply with the Emergency Management Act, which bans any non-essential travel outside one's own municipality.

