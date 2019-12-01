All of Nova Scotia under special weather statement

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Nova Scotia for the next three days.

From Monday morning to Wednesday morning, there will be prolonged periods of snow, rain and freezing rain throughout the province.

The snow or rain is expected to start in southwestern Nova Scotia on Monday and begin to spread slowly northward and eastward across the province on Monday and Monday night, according to the statement.

Environment Canada says some areas could get a period of heavy rain on Tuesday, followed by a changeover to snow by Tuesday night.

It is too soon to say how much of each precipitation will occur and when it will occur given uncertainty in the track of the system, Environment Canada says.

