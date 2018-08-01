All fire hydrants in Baddeck, N.S., to be tested after blaze at Inverary Resort

All of the fire hydrants in Baddeck, N.S., will be tested after firefighters couldn't open the hydrant directly in front of the Inverary Resort on the night the main lodge burned to the ground in June.

Documents filed with the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board show all of the community's 50 fire hydrants will be tested this fall. No one has said the troublesome fire hydrant had an impact on the fire.

Baddeck's volunteer fire department filed a complaint with the UARB one week after the fire. The fire department also asked the review board to clarify who is responsible for hydrants.

It took several fire departments a few hours to put out the blaze. (Submitted by Tina Emi)

In its latest filing with the UARB, Baddeck's village commision said the hydrants haven't been fully tested in six years. The hydrant at the Inverary Resort was working, the commission said, but it took an additional tool to open it.

The village commission and the fire department are only talking to each other through the UARB, Neither is talking to the media.

Villagers have confidence in fire department

Bill Stephens, owner of the Yellow Cello Café, said he is confident the fire department and village commission will work things out.

He said most people in Baddeck aren't concerned about the dispute.

"I don't think it's on the top list of anybody in town," Stephens said. "I'm sure there's people that had concerns about it from when it was announced, but I think most people have faith in the two groups and that they'll figure it out.

"I have complete confidence in the fire department here in Baddeck and confidence in the village commission that they'll work out whatever that issue was."

Village resident David Baker agreed.

"We have an excellent volunteer fire department here in Baddeck and it's very well run and very well looked after," he said. "This is the first instance I've heard of any malfunction of any equipment with fire services in the Baddeck area."

The matter remains before the utility and review board.

