MLA ends protest following commitment from premier to work on anti-racism legislation

Liberal MLA Ali Duale says he will take his seat this week at Province House following a commitment from Nova Scotia's premier to bring in anti-racism legislation in the spring.

Duale, who represents Halifax Armdale, said in a statement that PC Premier Tim Houston sent a letter Monday inviting the Liberal caucus to establish an all-party committee that will "produce legislation to address systemic racism in government."

"If we are to make progress on the work this bill sets out to achieve, we must all work together — no matter political stripe," Duale said the statement Tuesday. "Myself, along with my fellow Liberal colleagues, have accepted this invitation and look forward to advancing these goals with the premier."

Duale announced last week he intended not to sit at the legislature for the duration of the fall sitting as a form of protest, until the government agreed to pass Bill 12, a piece of anti-racism legislation put forward by the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

At the time, Houston said the province's Office of Equity and Anti-Racism was working on similar legislation, but he did not think it would be ready for the fall sitting. He committed to having the office marry it with parts of the Liberal bill.

Staffer fired for racist comments about MLA

Duale's planned protest followed revelations that his Liberal colleague, Preston MLA Angela Simmonds, was the subject of racist comments by a political staffer in a social media message exchange.

Houston, upon learning of the comments, informed Simmonds, Liberal Leader Iain Rankin, and then fired the staffer, who worked with the Justice Department.

Last Friday, Duale said without a clear commitment to legislation aimed at removing racism from government institutions, MLAs of colour could not truly feel safe at work. Province House could not be considered the people's House if the members who sat there could not support such legislation, he said.

"As the first Muslim and first refugee to be elected to the Nova Scotia Legislature, this bill speaks to the very reason I chose to enter politics," Duale said in his statement Tuesday.

"I firmly believe this bill sets politics aside and puts the people first — a principle that guides me as I serve as MLA."

But with Houston's commitment, Duale will be back at Province House Tuesday with his 54 colleagues.

"I promise to continue work on behalf of all Nova Scotians, in a place where their voices are often left unheard."

