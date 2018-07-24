Crown challenges pedophile at dangerous offender hearing in Halifax

A pedophile with a history of abusing young boys faced tough questioning Tuesday at his dangerous offender hearing in Halifax provincial court.

The Crown argues Alexander (Sandy) William Hart, 53 should be locked up indefinitely.

Hart, originally from Pictou County, took the stand in his own defence Monday. On Tuesday, it was the Crown's chance to challenge Hart's version of events.

Hart was diagnosed as a homosexual pedophile. He told court his preference was for boys aged 8-12. He said he was attracted to their soft skin, but he didn't have a particular "type."

Therapy sessions in prison

He said during therapy sessions in prison, he learned to recognize the danger signs and develop strategies to keep him out of trouble.

But he admitted it could be hard to pin down. "I could be in a room with 300 kids and not one would have the characteristics I look for," he said.

He said he never went near schools or playgrounds because the risk was too great.

As part of his therapy in prison, Hart learned to keep a logbook of his thoughts and fantasies. "When you keep things inside it builds, but when you talk about them, it diminishes them," he said.

Wouldn't pick up hitchhikers

He described the risks he faced as a truck driver. He said he wouldn't pick up hitchhikers and he always worried around large truck stops because there would be boys going from truck to truck, looking for a ride.

He said he had to be constantly on guard. "There is no cure for this, it doesn't matter what program you take."

But Hart also said he wasn't as big a risk as the Crown has suggested. "I didn't wake up in the morning sexually aroused," he said, in response to Crown questions.

"I'm not a walking sexual urge."

Did not elaborate on past crimes

In the fall of 2013, Hart started a relationship with a woman who is the mother of three young children — a girl and two boys, who were all under the age of 10 at the time.

Hart told her he had a criminal record, but he did not elaborate on the nature of his crimes. He also didn't explain that he was under a long-term supervision order that required him to stay away from children.

He admitted to being alone with his girlfriend's children on several occasions, including bathing the little girl.

The mother is the complainant in this case against Hart.

As his relationship with the woman developed, Hart stopped taking the drug he used to suppress his sex drive. He said he did it to enhance the relationship.

The Crown has finished its cross-examination. The defence has some follow-up questions before Hart's time on the stand is complete.

Hart has a string of convictions dating back to his first offence of indecent assault when he was 16. He was also charged and convicted of sexually assaulting boys in the 1990s when he was a truck driver.

