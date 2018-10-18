Assessed value of Alexander Graham Bell's Baddeck estate drops slightly

Alexander Graham Bell's descendants have won a little and lost a little in an appeal to lower property taxes on the telephone inventor's former estate in Nova Scotia.

Last year, the Property Valuation Services Corp. assessed the value of the 125-year-old home and property near Baddeck at just under $1 million.

The Nova Scotia Assessment Appeal Tribunal confirmed the amount after Bell's descendants objected.

They appealed to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board in May, asking the amount be reduced to $475,000.

In a written ruling released Thursday, the board lowered the assessment value to $928,600.

No one from the family was available to comment, but the assessor said in an emailed statement the corporation was satisfied with the ruling.

Estate very costly to maintain

Bell family members had asked the review board to lower the estate's assessed value because the home —known as Beinn Bhreagh, which is Gaelic for beautiful mountain — is deteriorating and costing millions to maintain.

They said the property's conservation easement and heritage status mean repairs are more costly than normal.

For example, work on the stone foundation and walls is restricted and cannot be done with concrete.

Sara Grosvenor, a great-granddaughter of Bell and a trustee for the estate, told the board the 8,500-square-foot home will need about $1 million in repairs over the next two years.

The assessor said the estate's nearly $1-million value was similar to other waterfront properties in Cape Breton.

According to the ruling, the board accepted some of the corporation's arguments, but reduced the value of the house because most of the fireplaces are not working.

The board also said only half of the land is covered by the conservation easement, and it ruled the easement reduced the land value by 25 per cent, so it accepted the assessor's value on half the land and set the other half at 75 per cent of the assessed value.

Tribunal member causes uproar

The board also lowered the value given to improvements on the property for the well and septic system, carport and deck.

The assessment appeal tribunal's decision last year generated some controversy after tribunal member Raffi Balmanoukian questioned Bell's historical claim to have invented the telephone.

Bell's descendants said that comment showed bias, but the board ruled the comment made no difference.

"The board's role in such an appeal is not to undertake an appellate review of the original decision of the NSAAT [Nova Scotia Assessment Appeal Tribunal], or ... comments made in that decision by the adjudicator," the board said.

"The many accomplishments in Dr. Bell's life ... are well-documented and undisputed, and such issues are not directly relevant to the matters to be considered in the appeal of the subject property."