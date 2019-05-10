Alex Cooke
'This training will save a life': Advocates hold overdose prevention workshop
More than a dozen people attended a public workshop on Saturday to learn how to use fentanyl test strips and administer naloxone.
Yarmouth business owners feel the strain of delayed ferry service
A month into Nova Scotia's prime tourist season, some Yarmouth business owners say the lack of a ferry so far this summer is having a negative impact on their businesses.
Spot an endangered mainland moose? Here's why you should report it
The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq is urging people to report mainland moose sightings and illegal poachings after new data suggests there could be fewer than 100 left.
Family makes accessible zip line for daughter with cerebral palsy
Olivia Gushue, 8, is having a blast after her parents made modifications to their backyard zip line in Nova Scotia to accommodate her and her wheelchair.
Halifax-based group champions consent at festivals, events
A group of volunteers are prowling Halifax's nightlife in an effort to promote consent and respect at parties, festivals and dance floors.
Woman questions why she was denied entry, had phone checked at Halifax bar
Halifax privacy lawyer says offering up your phone should never be a requirement to enter an establishment.
Controversial harvest plan for Annapolis County forest put on hold
The Nova Scotia government has halted a controversial plan to harvest areas of an old forest in Annapolis County after it recently received information about species at risk.
Mom saves the day after almost nobody RSVP'd to Bedford boy's party
Twelve-year-old Ali Kafafy from Bedford, N.S., says his community rallied around him after only one person RSVP'd to his party.
Later, gator: Meat the Nova Scotia butcher who carved up an alligator on TV
A Dartmouth, N.S., butcher came in second place — and sliced up a giant reptile — on a competition show that recently premiered on the History channel.
It may be game over for Halifax video game store
The Last Gamestore, a staple of Lacewood Drive, faces an uncertain future amid declining sales and big competition.
Human trafficking hotline a 'really good first step': trauma therapist
A Halifax trauma therapist says a new hotline to help victims of human trafficking is a good way to raise awareness of the growing issue.
Time to pull in the reins on horse-and-buggy trade, says advocate
An advocate is raising questions about the horse-and-buggy industry after an accident in Lunenburg earlier this month.
Got a mouse problem and a barn? SPCA looking for homes for feral cats
The Nova Scotia SPCA is asking that anyone with a barn or warehouse consider offering up space for a feral cat or two — especially if you have a mouse problem.
N.S. writer wins international short story prize
Alexander MacLeod’s story explores the complexities of love, affection, and change — through a tale about a pet rabbit.
Reffing for Women's World Cup 'dream of a lifetime' for N.S. woman
Marie-Soleil Beaudoin has been part of the soccer community all her life. Next month, she'll be heading to France to referee for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
