Alex Cooke

Reporter/editor

Alex is a reporter living in Halifax. Send her story ideas at alex.cooke@cbc.ca

    Latest from Alex Cooke

    'This training will save a life': Advocates hold overdose prevention workshop

    More than a dozen people attended a public workshop on Saturday to learn how to use fentanyl test strips and administer naloxone.
    Yarmouth business owners feel the strain of delayed ferry service

    A month into Nova Scotia's prime tourist season, some Yarmouth business owners say the lack of a ferry so far this summer is having a negative impact on their businesses.
    Spot an endangered mainland moose? Here's why you should report it

    The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq is urging people to report mainland moose sightings and illegal poachings after new data suggests there could be fewer than 100 left.
    Family makes accessible zip line for daughter with cerebral palsy

    Olivia Gushue, 8, is having a blast after her parents made modifications to their backyard zip line in Nova Scotia to accommodate her and her wheelchair.
    Halifax-based group champions consent at festivals, events

    A group of volunteers are prowling Halifax's nightlife in an effort to promote consent and respect at parties, festivals and dance floors.
    Woman questions why she was denied entry, had phone checked at Halifax bar

    Halifax privacy lawyer says offering up your phone should never be a requirement to enter an establishment.
    Controversial harvest plan for Annapolis County forest put on hold

    The Nova Scotia government has halted a controversial plan to harvest areas of an old forest in Annapolis County after it recently received information about species at risk.
    Mom saves the day after almost nobody RSVP'd to Bedford boy's party

    Twelve-year-old Ali Kafafy from Bedford, N.S., says his community rallied around him after only one person RSVP'd to his party.
    Later, gator: Meat the Nova Scotia butcher who carved up an alligator on TV

    A Dartmouth, N.S., butcher came in second place — and sliced up a giant reptile — on a competition show that recently premiered on the History channel.
    It may be game over for Halifax video game store

    The Last Gamestore, a staple of Lacewood Drive, faces an uncertain future amid declining sales and big competition.
    Human trafficking hotline a 'really good first step': trauma therapist

    A Halifax trauma therapist says a new hotline to help victims of human trafficking is a good way to raise awareness of the growing issue.
    Time to pull in the reins on horse-and-buggy trade, says advocate

    An advocate is raising questions about the horse-and-buggy industry after an accident in Lunenburg earlier this month.
    Got a mouse problem and a barn? SPCA looking for homes for feral cats

    The Nova Scotia SPCA is asking that anyone with a barn or warehouse consider offering up space for a feral cat or two — especially if you have a mouse problem.
    N.S. writer wins international short story prize

    Alexander MacLeod’s story explores the complexities of love, affection, and change — through a tale about a pet rabbit.
    Reffing for Women's World Cup 'dream of a lifetime' for N.S. woman

    Marie-Soleil Beaudoin has been part of the soccer community all her life. Next month, she'll be heading to France to referee for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
