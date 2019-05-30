Court documents allege premier, others knew of plan for 'unconquered people' argument

Newly released court documents allege Premier Stephen McNeil and some of the most senior members of the Nova Scotia government knew of and supported the plan by a former Justice Department lawyer to make a court submission that the province did not have a duty to consult the Sipekne'katik First Nation on a proposed natural gas storage project.

Alex Cameron was removed from the case in December 2016 after a public relations firestorm developed from coverage of the matter, in which he argued the province did not have a duty to consult because that requirement only applied to "unconquered people," which he implied was not the case with Mi'kmaw communities.

Cameron ultimately retired from the department at the end of April 2017 and a few days later filed his lawsuit against McNeil and former justice minister Diana Whalen.

At the time, both McNeil and Whalen disavowed Cameron's suggestion there was no duty to consult "in light of historical evidence of a 'submission' to the British Crown."

But in Cameron's affidavit, which was released Thursday after the Supreme Court of Canada denied the province's request for leave to appeal in hopes of keeping the documents from the public eye, Cameron suggested otherwise.

According to the affidavit, Cameron said then-deputy justice minister Tilly Pillay and Julie Towers, CEO of the Office of Aboriginal Affairs, were made aware of the plan ahead of hearings in 2016 and raised no objections during a meeting to prepare for the case.

Former Justice Department lawyer Alex Cameron was removed from working on the Alton Gas project file after his 'unconquered people' argument became public and sparked outcry. He subsequently retired. (CBC)

"At the conclusion of the meeting, it was my understanding that all were agreed to advance the arguments I raised, including the sovereignty argument," said the affidavit.

According to the document, Cameron said problems first arose when his brief was raised during a session of question period at Province House in November 2016. At the time, the premier was asked if he supported the suggestion that the Sipekne'katik First Nation were a conquered people. Cameron said the question mischaracterized his argument.

As tensions grew in the public as media attention increased around the story, Cameron said in his affidavit that during a conversation with Pillay, she told him she thought it was likely that the sovereignty argument would be abandoned "and that I would be 'thrown under the bus.'"

It was then that Cameron contacted Bernie Miler to loop him into what was happening. Miller, the deputy business minister, was the deputy minister of the Office of Priorities and Planning at the time and a senior adviser to the premier.

In the lead up to the November hearing, Cameron said he was told during a conference call with senior government officials on Nov. 12 that unless he heard otherwise, he should assume he would advance the sovereignty argument. He asked that government "publicly clarify that the positions advanced in the brief were those of the province, and not those of me personally," something that never happened.

A Mi'kmaw camp is seen on the shores of the Shubenacadie River in Fort Ellis, N.S., on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Indigenous protesters set up the camp to oppose a plan by AltaGas Ltd. to create large underground caverns to store natural gas. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

The next day, he was informed the province would not advance the argument that there is no duty to consult. Miller, who was copied on the email, replied that he "did not agree" with the decision.

A subsequent email from Miller to Cameron said he was working with senior staff to try to clarify instructions. In that email, Miller refers to "Laura" and "Ryan," whom Cameron said he believes to be then-deputy minister to the premier Laura Lee Langley and the premier's then-deputy chief of staff, Ryan Grant.

Eventually, Miller told Cameron that if the issue of his brief comes up in court, "it should be emphasized at all times that the Crown, as a matter of policy consulted fully and submits it met the duty to consult." Cameron said he got a call from Miller the morning of the hearing to tell him not to abandon the sovereignty argument, but to treat it as "subsidiary."

"Mr. Miller advised me that the instructions were those of a 'very tall gentleman' who I understood to be the premier."

For two days following the hearing, Cameron said his instructions did not change. But as more negative media coverage brewed around the case, McNeil and Whalen both made statements to reporters that they had no idea the argument was coming and that it did not represent their government.

'This will be an issue'

An email from communications staff following a scrum with reporters noted: "This will be an issue. For both minister and the case."

In a subsequent conversation with Miller, Cameron said he was told the premier "was a reasonable guy," that he'd had a "bad week" and that Miller believed "he would 'come around' and recognize what he had done."

Cameron asked the clerk of the executive council for an apology, but one never came. Miller later told him the government needed a scapegoat but that he didn't think it would be him, according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 5, 2016, Cameron was told the file was being reassigned, but that it was expected he would continue to work on his other files. Publicly, however, government officials would not say if Cameron had been punished or if his employment situation had changed. Fifteen days later, with a new lawyer on the file, the sovereignty argument was withdrawn as McNeil had a face-to-face meeting with Mi'kmaw chiefs to try to distance his government from the argument.

Diana Whalen formerly served as the province's justice minister. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Cameron said a third-party review of the file was conducted and he participated "because it appeared to me at the time to be the quickest way to restore my reputation." The report was completed and presented to government, but according to his affidavit, Cameron was never given a copy.

"The foregoing events have been extremely distressing and upsetting to me," he said in the affidavit.

"My reputation has been shattered, and I have lost significant economic opportunities."

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

