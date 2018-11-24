Meet the partly blind Cape Breton teen who played for Team Canada

An 18-year-old visually impaired hockey player from western Cape Breton who suited up for Team Canada recently will be honoured by the local major midget team this weekend.

The Cape Breton West Islanders will make a presentation to Alex Angus MacEachen before their game against Cole Harbour in Port Hood Saturday evening.

Team official John Campbell said the team wants to pay tribute to MacEachen and acknowledge his efforts to promote the sport of blind hockey.

MacEachen has been playing hockey since he was five.

For nine years, he played minor hockey against sighted players in his hometown of Mabou, N.S.

Partly blind since birth, MacEachen said he followed the puck by following the shapes of the other players. He has 20/200 vision, so he can see from six metres what most people can see from 60 metres.

"You'll have an idea where the puck is, or where it might be going," said MacEachen. "You can tell where the people are skating is where the puck is going to be."

MacEachen's mother, Deniese, said Alex Angus picked up the game easily, although he often couldn't tell if he'd scored.

"When he was in peewee, he'd shoot on the net, and the puck would go in, but he'd have to skate back to the bench and the coaches would cheer him on, and tell him, 'You got a goal,'" she said. "And he'd say, 'Oh, I didn't know if it went in.'"

Why playing hockey was important to MacEachen

MacEachen said playing hockey was important to him growing up in rural Cape Breton.

"Hockey is one of the most common sports in Canada and especially around Mabou — one of the only sports that was available, and people played, so it meant a lot.

"I stayed in touch with everybody, stayed in touch with my friends and we were doing the same thing, we were doing something we loved."

At 14, MacEachen was invited to a Courage Canada tournament, a national competition for blind and visually impaired hockey players.

Alex Angus MacEachen, left, and Kelly Serbu, another blind hockey player from Nova Scotia, show off their medals from an October tournament against Team USA in Pittsburgh. (Submitted by )

His mother said he was technically too young to play, but organizers allowed him to compete.

Since then, MacEachen has competed at other national and international blind hockey tournaments.

Last month, he was a member of Team Canada at the Blind Hockey Summit in Pittsburgh. He scored a goal and an assist in the best-of-three series that Canada won in two games over the Americans.

What MacEachen learned playing for Team Canada

MacEachen said he doesn't get to play as much now that he's attending the Nova Scotia Community College in Sydney, where he's studying power engineering.

But he said he learned a lot from playing hockey and travelling with Team Canada.

Team Canada beat Team USA at the Blind Hockey Summit in Pittsburgh in October. (Submitted by Kelly Serbu)

"You're learning really good orientation skills, how to get around new places, how to figure out where you're at in new places," he said.

Deniese MacEachen said the game also helped Alex Angus develop confidence.

"It gave us the opportunity to meet people who had successful lives, despite their disabilities," she said. "It gave us hope."

Alex Angus's younger sister is following in his footsteps. Nine-year-old Mary Ellen, who is also visually impaired, plays hockey.