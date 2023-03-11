Cape Breton police issue alert after early morning shooting in Sydney Mines

Cape Breton Regional Police issued an alert Saturday after a shooting in Sydney Mines, N.S.

The alert said police were looking for a white 2015 Hyundai with Nova Scotia licence plate HAW 341, after it was involved in a shooting on Barrington Street.

Police say shots were fired at a residence and there were no injuries. They believe it is an isolated incident.

The vehicle was last seen on Purves Street and Highway 105. There were two or three men in the vehicle, who are believed to be armed, police said.

A second alert, issued just after 3 p.m., said the vehicle had been located. There was no other information.

The public has been asked to call 902-563-5151 if they have any information about the incident.

