N.S. plans to release campaign around alcohol use, health impacts in next few months

About one year after a milestone report warned no amount of alcohol is safe, Nova Scotia is developing a campaign to inform people about the health impacts of drinking.

The report — Canada's Guidance on Alcohol and Health — jolted many when it warned even drinking small amounts carries risk.

It also made a link between alcohol and at least seven types of cancer.

"It's important that Nova Scotians have up-to-date information about alcohol and its impact on their health," said a statement from the province's Department of Health and Wellness.

The plan is to share information directly with Nova Scotians that reflects that drinking guidance so they can make informed decisions about alcohol use, the statement said.

Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang contributed to the report by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction released last January.

Still no health warning labels

One of the report's suggestions was for health warning labels on alcoholic beverages.

The province supports Health Canada, which provided $1.5 million toward the report, taking the lead on labelling.

Health Canada says it continues to monitor the issue.

In a statement it said: "Labelling of alcoholic beverages needs to be considered in the context of broader alcohol policy interventions and recognize the diversity of populations across Canada and the breadth of unique experiences with alcohol and its impacts."

Drinkers still unaware of risks, experts say

The group behind the report is pleased it is getting a forum to talk about its findings.

But experts who worked on it are also still pushing for warning labels.

"If people aren't told officially of something as serious as cancer.… I think the normal assumption is it can't be very serious," said Tim Stockwell, a scientist at the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research.

His feeling is backed up by the Canadian Cancer Society. It says more than 40 per cent of people in Canada do not know about the links between alcohol and cancer.

"Putting it right there on the bottle is a great first step to empowering people to make decisions for their health," said Ciana Van Dusen, the society's advocacy manager of prevention.

Cancer warning labels are seen on bottles involved in a labelling test program in Yukon. The program ended after industry groups raised concerns. (Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research)

Van Dusen and Stockwell both refer to the difference warnings on alcohol beverages made in Yukon when it was tried in 2017. It led to a nearly seven per cent drop in sales.

Health Canada's statement notes it also funded the Yukon study and that and other projects "are now helping to build the evidence on labelling and inform possible future policy decisions at the provincial, territorial and federal levels."

Even if it takes years, Sen. Patrick Brazeau is making it his mission to see cancer warning labels implemented across the country.

He is continuing to work on a bill that has been moving through the Senate to make them mandatory.

"It's time that we have labels on alcohol products because it is a Class 1 carcinogen, just like tobacco and asbestos," Brazeau said. "Canadian health experts have been telling us for decades."

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation said it "has a duty to share messages and support opportunities that encourage Nova Scotians to make responsible choices when consuming products we sell," in a statement to CBC News.

It said it is working in partnership with the Department of Health and Wellness and Finance and has "agreed to share information on responsible consumption and health warnings with our customers."

The Department of Health and Wellness expects to launch its campaign in the coming months.

