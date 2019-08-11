Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Albro Lake Beach reopens to swimming

Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth, N.S., is open to swimming after being closed for a week due to high bacteria levels in the water.

Lake was closed last week due to high bacteria levels in water

CBC News ·
This sign at Albro Lake Beach on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 warns of bacteria levels that exceed health standards. Albro Lake has reopened for swimming after it was closed last week. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

People are allowed back in the water at Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth after it was closed last week due to high bacteria levels.

While initial testing showed bacteria levels exceeding Health Canada guidelines, followup tests show the water is once again safe, according to a news release from the municipality.

City staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised municipal beaches, which opened for the season on Thursday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now