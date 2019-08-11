Albro Lake Beach reopens to swimming
Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth, N.S., is open to swimming after being closed for a week due to high bacteria levels in the water.
People are allowed back in the water at Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth after it was closed last week due to high bacteria levels.
While initial testing showed bacteria levels exceeding Health Canada guidelines, followup tests show the water is once again safe, according to a news release from the municipality.
City staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised municipal beaches, which opened for the season on Thursday.
