Albro Lake Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels

People are being advised not to go swimming at Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth, N.S., after water quality testing found high bacteria levels in the water.

The beach is closed to swimming until further notice, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

City staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised municipal beaches, which are set to open for the summer on July 1 when lifeguard supervision begins. Water quality is also tested at Malay Falls, which is unsupervised.

Preliminary testing found bacteria levels in the water at Albro Lake Beach exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines, the release said.

High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, wildlife, and high temperatures. City staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels are safe and will update residents when the beach reopens.

MORE TOP STORIES