Landlord evicts Independent MLA Alana Paon from her Cape Breton office

The Cape Breton-Richmond MLA who was kicked out of the PC caucus almost three months ago has now been locked out of her constituency office by her landlord.

Building owner Jeff Stanley told CBC News that Alana Paon could have her files and furniture back once she paid him the money he is owed.

Rent for constituency offices is usually paid by the Nova Scotia House of Assembly, but those payments have been withheld the last three months because of Paon's non-compliance with legislature rules for accessibility.

Stanley said he was "disappointed" and "pissed off" to be caught in the middle of the dispute, but he said he couldn't wait any longer for payment and on Sunday night, he changed the locks on the office doors.

On Thursday, Paon ⁠— now an Independent MLA ⁠— unexpectedly came to a meeting of the House of Assembly Management Commission, the body that oversees operations at Province House.

She sat quietly until the committee wrapped up its work and then hand-delivered a one-page note to Kevin Murphy, the Speaker of the House.

Neither Paon nor Murphy disclosed what was in the note.

Paon walked away from reporters when asked if she was still using the office she had at 4 MacAskill Drive

in St. Peters.

Murphy told reporters afterwards he didn't know if the office was open or not.

