Nova Scotia·New

A legacy of community activism: Alan Ruffman dies at 82

Alan Ruffman, a man who left his mark in areas that included environmental activism and scholarly research, has died at 82.

Ruffman died at his Halifax home on Dec. 28

Vernon Ramesar · CBC News ·
Alan Ruffman is seen holding a folder with shelves of books in the background.
Marine geologist and Titanic researcher Alan Ruffman is seen in the Killam Library at Dalhousie University in Halifax on Tuesday April 3, 2012. (The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan)

Alan Ruffman, a tireless environmental activist, scientist and researcher, has died at age 82.

Ruffman, originally from Ontario, died in his sleep at his Halifax home on Dec. 28, according to his wife, Linda Christiansen-Ruffman.

The pair met while attending the University in Toronto in 1967. They celebrated 55 years of marriage in 2022.

Ruffman was a marine geologist by training and president of the Halifax consulting firm Geomarine Associates, but he had a broad range of interests.

Alan Ruffman in a striped shirt on the right and his wife Linda Christiansen-Ruffman, also in a striped shirt, smile at the camera against the background of a sunny window,
Alan Ruffman and Linda Christiansen-Ruffman on their 55th wedding anniversary in 2022. (Howard Epstein)

According to former MLA Howard Epstein, Ruffman had a winning smile and a compelling presence. The two were friends. 

Movement for sensible planning

Ruffman helped bring a growing national movement for sensible planning to Halifax, Epstein said.

A grave marker in taupe granite memorializes the unknown child who died during the Titanic disaster in 1912. Below the marker is a plaque bearing the name Sidney Leslie Goodwin. There are a number of stuffed toys near the plaque.
A marker in Fairview Cemetery for the child who perished on the Titanic in 1912. The child has since been identified as Sidney Leslie Goodwin. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

Epstein said Ruffman was around 50 years ago at the start of the Ecology Action Centre and he and others identified sustainable energy issues as being critical in municipal decision-making.

The passion around development and planning was still evident in Ruffman until quite recently, Epstein said.

"Just two weeks before before Alan died, several of us went to city council to talk about yet another proposal to widen Robie Street, the result of which would have been more car traffic," Epstein said.

"Not much has changed over the years. Many of us, Alan particularly, have fought with city council over a whole variety of their visions and plans but often with little success."

Ruffman's love of research and scholarship were an "outstanding feature of his life," Epstein said.

Epstein remembers his friend as a "non-stop talker" who always wanted to share all the details of his latest interest.

Unknown child

It was that love of knowledge that brought Ruffman into the public eye in 2002 when he worked with DNA expert Ryan Parr to discover the identity of a child buried in Halifax who died in the sinking of the Titanic.

Deanna Ryan-Meister said Ruffman helped found the Titanic Society of the Atlantic 10 years ago.

She said he was passionate about his beliefs and always eager to share his knowledge of history, and especially local marine history, with the world. 

In 2013, Ruffman wrote the book Titanic Remembered: The Unsinkable Ship.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced but his wife said a celebration of his life will be held after the winter.

