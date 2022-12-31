A legacy of community activism: Alan Ruffman dies at 82

Alan Ruffman, a tireless environmental activist, scientist and researcher, has died at age 82.

Ruffman, originally from Ontario, died in his sleep at his Halifax home on Dec. 28, according to his wife, Linda Christiansen-Ruffman.

The pair met while attending the University in Toronto in 1967. They celebrated 55 years of marriage in 2022.

Ruffman was a marine geologist by training and president of the Halifax consulting firm Geomarine Associates, but he had a broad range of interests.

Alan Ruffman and Linda Christiansen-Ruffman on their 55th wedding anniversary in 2022. (Howard Epstein)

According to former MLA Howard Epstein, Ruffman had a winning smile and a compelling presence. The two were friends.

Movement for sensible planning

Ruffman helped bring a growing national movement for sensible planning to Halifax, Epstein said.

A marker in Fairview Cemetery for the child who perished on the Titanic in 1912. The child has since been identified as Sidney Leslie Goodwin. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

Epstein said Ruffman was around 50 years ago at the start of the Ecology Action Centre and he and others identified sustainable energy issues as being critical in municipal decision-making.

The passion around development and planning was still evident in Ruffman until quite recently, Epstein said.

"Just two weeks before before Alan died, several of us went to city council to talk about yet another proposal to widen Robie Street, the result of which would have been more car traffic," Epstein said.

"Not much has changed over the years. Many of us, Alan particularly, have fought with city council over a whole variety of their visions and plans but often with little success."

Ruffman's love of research and scholarship were an "outstanding feature of his life," Epstein said.

Epstein remembers his friend as a "non-stop talker" who always wanted to share all the details of his latest interest.

Unknown child

It was that love of knowledge that brought Ruffman into the public eye in 2002 when he worked with DNA expert Ryan Parr to discover the identity of a child buried in Halifax who died in the sinking of the Titanic.

Deanna Ryan-Meister said Ruffman helped found the Titanic Society of the Atlantic 10 years ago.

She said he was passionate about his beliefs and always eager to share his knowledge of history, and especially local marine history, with the world.

In 2013, Ruffman wrote the book Titanic Remembered: The Unsinkable Ship.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced but his wife said a celebration of his life will be held after the winter.

MORE TOP STORIES