Former Halifax taxi driver returns to court for sexual assault trial

After an extended delay because of COVID-19, the sexual assault trial of former Halifax taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi resumed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Monday.

Al-Rawi is accused of raping a woman in his apartment in the early hours of Dec. 15, 2012, and stood trial for eight days earlier this year before the arrival of the pandemic.

In court in Halifax on March 2, defence attorney Ian Hutchison asked for a three-month pause to consult with his own toxicologist after objecting to the Crown's questioning of an RCMP toxicology specialist.

That postponement stretched to more than five months because of COVID-19.

The accusation

The 35-year-old complainant, whose name is protected by a publication ban, testified earlier in the trial that she drove to Halifax from Pictou County with a group of friends on Dec. 14, 2012.

She testified a taxi driver picked her up while she was lost downtown and later assaulted her while she was highly intoxicated and pretending to be unconscious.

The trial resumed Monday with defence cross-examining the RCMP toxicologist, Christopher Keddy, who appeared by video link from Ottawa.

Keddy has said the sample showed no alcohol, but a THC compound showed the complainant had used cannabis.

The complainant has testified she was not a regular cannabis user, and had two drags of a joint Al-Rawi rolled for them.

On Monday, Keddy added to the timeframe when the complainant could have smoked. He said a "light user" could have taken cannabis anywhere from eight to 60 hours before the sample was taken.

He had previously said the range would be 12 to 24 hours.

Bassam Al-Rawi, right, leaves Supreme Court in Halifax with his wife on Monday. (CBC)

Keddy had also testified the "vast majority of people" could eliminate 160-320 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood between around 4 a.m. to when the sample was taken over 16 hours.

The legal driving limit is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, or .08 per cent

But after questions from Hutchison, Keddy said Monday that absorption rates differ from person to person and, since the urine sample showed no alcohol, there's no way of knowing when the complainant's blood alcohol content reached zero.

Concerns raised about sample

Hutchison also pointed out that a label sealing the urine sample was no longer there when it reached the RCMP lab in Ottawa, even though the sexual assault nurse testified she placed it on the cap.

Keddy agreed his colleague who wrote the original report had noted there was no seal on the jar.

"Common sense would say that there should be concerns as to the integrity of the sample, would you agree?" Hutchison said.

Keddy said if he knew the seal was supposed to be there originally, he would "absolutely" like to know why that changed and when.

Expert says ephedrine could increase awareness

The urine also tested positive for ephedrine, which is a drug that stimulates the brain and parts of the body. It's a naturally occurring drug found in some plants and health products used for weight loss, Keddy has said.

The complainant has said she was using a workout supplement in the months before the alleged assault in the form of protein powder.

On Monday, Hutchison asked whether it could keep someone awake.

Keddy agreed it has "properties that may increase wakefulness, increase attentiveness."

This is the second time Al-Rawi has been charged with sexual assault in Halifax.

Last September, he was found not guilty in the retrial of a case that gained national attention and involved accusations he sexually assaulted a woman in his cab in 2015.

Al-Rawi now lives in Germany but has been travelling back and forth to Nova Scotia with his wife for court appearances. They were both in court Monday.

