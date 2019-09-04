Former cab driver Al-Rawi found not guilty of sexual assault in retrial

Former Halifax taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi has been found not guilty of sexual assault in a retrial.

Al-Rawi was accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious female passenger in his cab four years ago.

He was acquitted in an earlier trial in May 2017, but last fall, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, saying the first judge made errors in law, including ignoring circumstantial evidence.

The case garnered national attention after the original trial judge made the comment, "clearly, a drunk can consent."

More to come.

