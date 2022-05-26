Former head of Colchester RCMP testifies at mass shooting public inquiry

A retired Mountie who in April of 2020 was in charge of the RCMP detachment in Bible Hill, N.S., is testifying at the public inquiry examining the mass shooting that killed 22 people.

Staff Sgt. Al Carroll first found out about a situation in Portapique, N.S., when his son, who was also a police officer, called him at home to give him a heads up, he previously told inquiry staff.

At that time, Const. Jordan Carroll was working in Cumberland County and helped block off part of Highway 2 west of the entrance to the subdivision where the violence started.

That evening, a gunman attacked neighbours, killing 13 people before driving away in a decommissioned police car he'd designed to look like an actual RCMP cruiser. The following morning Gabriel Wortman killed nine more people: acquaintances and strangers, including a pregnant woman and an RCMP officer.

The Mass Casualty Commission is livestreaming Al Carroll's testimony .

The senior Carroll is answering questions Thursday via Zoom after the commission granted an accommodation. In its decision, the commission didn't explain the exact reasons for the him appearing virtually , but said it considers private health information.

The National Police Federation and Canada's attorney general had requested that Carroll appear in person, but said he should only answer questions posed by the inquiry's lawyers.

The commission decided he will still have to answer questions posed by lawyers for families of the victims, though some are boycotting proceedings in response to the decision that two other senior officers will be allowed to testify in pre-recorded sessions and won't face any cross-examination.

Twenty-two people died on April 18 and 19, 2020. Top row from left: Gina Goulet, Dawn Gulenchyn, Jolene Oliver, Frank Gulenchyn, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O'Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (CBC)

Carroll was just shy of 40 years of service with the Mounties that spring and as detachment commander his role was predominantly administrative — overseeing the detachment's staff of 34 officers — but the night of April 18, 2020, he put on his uniform and headed to the office to help.

In the early hours, Carroll helped with positioning officers in the Portapique area and efforts to close off exits.

Commission counsel Roger Burrill asked about a radio broadcast at 10:48 p.m. from Const. Vicki Colford where she explained a woman whose husband the gunman had injured told her about a possible back way out of the subdivision.

The 'blueberry field road' north of Cobequid Court in Portapique, N.S., looking north toward Brown Loop. This is the road the gunman is believed to have used to leave the subdivision. (Mass Casualty Commission )

She said: "Millbrook, if you guys want to have a look at the map, we're being told there's a road, kind of a road that someone could come out, before here. Ah, if they know the roads well." Only later would police determine the gunman drove out a private road along a blueberry field.

Carroll said the audio played during the public inquiry proceedings was the first time he heard the communication. He said the radio transmission could have occurred when he was on the phone.

That night he moved to a makeshift command centre set up in Great Village, N.S., and worked closely with fellow staff sergeants Steve Halliday and Addie MacCallum. He worked into the next morning.

Drawing on maps while planning response

During Thursday morning's questions, Burrill also asked about the information Carroll was using while planning how to contain Portapique. Carroll said MacCallum consulted what he believed was Google Earth and they reviewed the topography of Portapique, including the blueberry field.

"It looks like just a big field, just a big open field ... we're not seeing an egress point in that area," he testified. "We looked at what we had to look at. It showed nothing we could determine was an active roadway."

The commanders working out of the fire hall in Great Village, N.S., were consulting maps and had printed versions pinned to the walls. (Mass Casualty Commission)

MacCallum previously told the commission he wasn't satisfied with the view on Google and felt it was out of date, "making roads where there's no roads." But he couldn't log into an RCMP satellite imagery program that night. Carroll said he had not been trained on that program as he planned to retired in May 2020.

Carroll said they were also relying on staff at the RCMP's Operational Communications Centre, where dispatchers worked and Staff Sgt. Brian Rehill was overseeing the response, because they had access to the RCMP program and could review it to look for egress points.

He and MacCallum also knew the area well and they took down a large map that had been hung on a wall of the detachment to use as a reference point, Carroll said.

