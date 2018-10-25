Cockpit smoke forces plane back to Halifax airport minutes after take off

A United Express passenger jet was forced back to Halifax Stanfield International Airport just minutes after takesoff Thursday afternoon because of smoke in the cockpit, according to the Halifax airport authority.

The flight to Newark, N.J., left the Halifax airport around 4:20 p.m. and was in the air less than 20 minutes when the pilot noticed the smoke. As a precaution the pilot turned the plane around and returned to Halifax.

By the time the plane landed the smoke had dissipated.

A flight en route to Newark, N.J., was forced to come back to the Halifax airport after the pilot discovered smoke in the cockpit. (Sabrina Fabian/CBC)

The airport authority said no one was injured. However the flight was cancelled while the cause of the smoke was investigated.

The airline made alternate arrangements for passengers.

There was no immediate word on when they would be flying out.