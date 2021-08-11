Pilot OK after plane makes emergency landing outside Sydney

The lone occupant of a single-engine airplane is OK after making an emergency landing outside Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday afternoon.

A duty officer with the Cape Breton Regional Fire Service said volunteer firefighters responded and found the pilot, who was doing fine.

The plane landed in a field off Aspen Grove in the rural community of Howie Centre.

Volunteer firefighters from Sydney River and Howie Centre remained on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

