Pilot OK after plane makes emergency landing outside Sydney
The lone occupant of a single-engine airplane is OK after making an emergency landing in Howie Centre outside Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday afternoon.
CBRM fire service says pilot was lone occupant of plane that landed in field off Aspen Grove in Howie Centre
A duty officer with the Cape Breton Regional Fire Service said volunteer firefighters responded and found the pilot, who was doing fine.
The plane landed in a field off Aspen Grove in the rural community of Howie Centre.
Volunteer firefighters from Sydney River and Howie Centre remained on the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
