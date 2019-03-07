Province changing rules around short-term accommodation rentals

The Nova Scotia government is in no hurry to impose rules on Nova Scotians who use popular room or home-rental sites such as Airbnb or VRBO.

But, in a move designed to appease the traditional accommodations industry, the government is moving to scrap the rules that govern those rentals.

"Things such as ashtrays and things that are in the room, lamps, the number of coat hangers that would be required in a room, distance from the bed to the wall, these things are all stuff that are obviously redundant," said Tourism Minister Geoff MacLellan, explaining the kinds of specific items needed in motel room.

"I don't think anyone requires a clock radio be in the room anymore," he said.

On Thursday, the McNeil government introduced two bills aimed at short-term rentals.

One ensures any "small-scale residential tourist accommodation" is assessed for property taxes at a residential rate rather than as a business. The other will encourage Nova Scotians who rent property to list accommodations online to register with the province.

What constitutes a "small-scale" accommodation remains to be determined.

The province also has not decided how much to charge people to register their accommodations. People who rent the home they live in will not have to register.

MacLellan rejected the notion the online rental market might force more traditional businesses into shutting down.

"I think it's going to do absolutely the opposite and I trust that's the case." he said.

Alexandra Dagg, public policy director for Airbnb Canada, applauded the provincial government "for recognizing and moving to regulate home sharing through fair, easy-to-follow rules."

"The travel industry is transforming, and we are encouraged to see the government modernize their rules to reflect the way people want to travel," said in an email. "Airbnb tourists can explore more of Nova Scotia than ever before by accessing accommodations outside of traditional tourist areas. They also support local businesses by spending more time, and more money in the neighbourhoods where they stay."

MORE TOP STORIES