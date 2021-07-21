Environment Canada issues air quality statement for all of Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for the entire province of Nova Scotia.

Forest fire smoke approaching from the west is expected to move into western mainland Nova Scotia on Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday, according to the weather agency.

The smoke will spread north into Cape Breton by early Thursday morning and should dissipate by Thursday evening.

The Special Air Quality Statement has now been expanded to include Nova Scotia. <br>The smoke from western & central Canada wildfires has arrived and may mix down to the surface at times today.<br>Developing northerly winds will usher the smoke offshore thru Thursday.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/K3Wms5OtwX">pic.twitter.com/K3Wms5OtwX</a> —@ryansnoddon

Until then, the weather agency warns smoke from the plume may descend to the ground, causing a local reduction in air quality.

For the past several days, hundreds of wildfires in Central and Western Canada have forced evacuations in British Columbia and Manitoba, and prompted a provincial state of emergency in B.C.

Air quality statements are also in effect for much of B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, western Ontario, and parts of southeast New Brunswick.

MORE TOP STORIES