Nova Scotia

Environment Canada issues air quality statement for all of Nova Scotia

An air quality statement is in effect for all of Nova Scotia due to approaching smoke from forest fires in Central and Western Canada.

Poor air quality caused by smoke from forest fires approaching from the west

The fire known as Red Lake 124 is one of many burning in northwestern Ontario. The smoke from these fires is approaching from the west and causing poor air quality in Nova Scotia and parts of New Brunswick. (@ONForestFires on Twitter)

Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for the entire province of Nova Scotia.

Forest fire smoke approaching from the west is expected to move into western mainland Nova Scotia on Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday, according to the weather agency.

The smoke will spread north into Cape Breton by early Thursday morning and should dissipate by Thursday evening.

Until then, the weather agency warns smoke from the plume may descend to the ground, causing a local reduction in air quality.

For the past several days, hundreds of wildfires in Central and Western Canada have forced evacuations in British Columbia and Manitoba, and prompted a provincial state of emergency in B.C.

Air quality statements are also in effect for much of B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, western Ontario, and parts of southeast New Brunswick. 

