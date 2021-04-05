Air France flight diverted to Halifax after medical emergency

An international flight en route to Cuba was diverted to Halifax on Monday after a medical emergency on board.

Air France flight AFR950 took off from Paris on Monday, en route to Havana.

Just before 6 p.m. AT, the aircraft alerted the Halifax International Airport's tower that they needed an emergency diversion, according to airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777, was dealing with a medical emergency, she said.

The airport's emergency response team was on hand to help with the situation before paramedics arrived.

While these diversions have been happening less frequently due to fewer international flights during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chase said Halifax is still a designated site that can assist in these situations.

"It's important that we are open 24/7," Chase said.

Chase could not comment on the details of the emergency, how many people were involved, or whether they were crew or passengers.

She also did not know when the airplane would be leaving Halifax. The flight had not taken off as of 7:30 p.m. Monday.

