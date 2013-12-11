Skip to Main Content
Air Canada suspends all flights to and from Sydney, N.S.
Air Canada suspends all flights to and from Sydney, N.S.

Air Canada is suspending all its flights to and from Sydney. J.A Douglas McCurdy Airport in Sydney made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media.

Daily flights between Sydney and Halifax suspended from April 2 until at least April 30

Wendy Martin · CBC News
Air Canada is suspending its two daily flights from Sydney to Halifax, and has already suspended its daily Sydney-Toronto flight. (CBC)

Air Canada is suspending all its flights to and from Sydney, N.S., starting Thursday.

J.A. Douglas McCurdy Airport in Sydney made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media.

Air Canada has two flights a day between Sydney and Halifax. They're suspended until the end of April, and the airline said that may be extended.

Air Canada cancelled its daily flight from Sydney to Toronto March 23.

WestJet flies into Sydney once a day, and that flight is still available for booking on the airline's website.

