Air Canada adds daily direct flights between Sydney and Montreal this summer

Air Canada has added a daily direct flight between Sydney, N.S., and Montreal that will be available in late June.

The airline will offer the new option from June 28 to Sept. 2.

The flight will depart J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport at 6:00 a.m. and return from Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport at 1:40 p.m.

The airline has also cut the number of daily flights to Halifax and Toronto from three a day to two a day this summer.

MORE TOP STORIES