Air Canada cancels flight after U.K. closes airspace to Boeing 737 Max 8

Air Canada has cancelled Tuesday's scheduled flight out of Halifax's Stanfield International Airport to London's Heathrow airport after the U.K. closed its airspace to Boeing 737 Max 8s, the type of plane involved in last weekend's deadly crash in Ethiopia.

France, Germany and Ireland all followed the U.K.'s lead and also closed their airspace to that specific type of aircraft Tuesday.

Air Canada Flight 860 was scheduled to leave Halifax Tuesday night, bound for London. But early Tuesday afternoon, Air Canada changed the status of the flight on its website, showing it is now cancelled.

The cancellation is not reflected on the airline's Facebook or Twitter accounts. Air Canada has not yet responded to CBC News requests for comment.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said it would be "premature" to ground all 41 of those planes currently owned by Canadian air carriers.

He reiterated Tuesday that there are no plans to follow the example of the U.K. in suspending the jet from Canadian airspace.

Canada's two largest airlines have also previously said they are confident in the safety of the aircraft.

Air Canada said its 24 Max 8 aircraft have performed "excellently" and met safety and reliability standards.

Calgary-based WestJet said it is "working with Boeing to ensure the continued safe operation of our Max fleet," which includes 13 Max 8s.

The Ethiopian crash is the second such deadly incident for a Boeing 737 Max 8 model in less than six months. In October, a Lion Air plane crashed into the Java Sea just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing 189 aboard.