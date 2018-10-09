Skip to Main Content
Mating moose stressed by hikers snapping selfies
New

Mating moose stressed by hikers snapping selfies

One of Cape Breton's most popular hiking trails remains closed today, after some dangerously close moose encounters.

Popular trail at Cape Breton national park temporarily closed to give animals space

Wendy Martin · CBC News ·
The Cape Breton Highlands National Park closed the Skyline Trail after reports of "aggressive moose behaviour". (CBC)

One of Cape Breton's most popular hiking trails remained closed Tuesday after some dangerously close moose encounters in recent days.

The Cape Breton Highlands National Park closed the Skyline Trail near Cheticamp on Sunday following reports of "aggressive behaviour" Friday evening and Saturday.

Rob Howey, the resource conservation manager for the park, said there were a couple of reports of animals charging at people, or showing other aggressive behaviour, including pinning back their ears and swaying their heads.

He said no one was hurt, but some hikers were trapped for a while when moose wouldn't let them pass.

Fall is mating season 

The fall is mating season for moose, and the animals often become territorial and more aggressive.

Howey said some of the animals were likely further stressed because of the number of hikers in the area.

The eight-kilometre Skyline Trail is one of the island's busiest, especially during the fall colours. Howey said there were more than 1,000 hikers on the trail Saturday alone.

Some of those visitors added to the problem, he said.

"We also received several reports of visitors generally doing ill-advised activities, such as getting way too close to the animals, trying to get selfies with them," said Howey.

"People were getting caught between bulls and cows, and it was leading to a lot of potentially problematic circumstances."

Campground also closed

Howey said a nearby campground, Corney Brook, has also been closed because a couple of moose have chosen the campground for their mating season.

While there have been many moose sightings on other trails in the national park, none has prompted safety concerns.

Howey said officials are monitoring moose activity on the Skyline Trail daily and hope to reopen it within a few days.

"We're hoping that giving them some space over the next few days will lower their stress levels."

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia

About the Author

Wendy Martin

Reporter

Wendy Martin has been a reporter for nearly 30 years. Her first job in radio was at the age of three, on a show called Wendy's House on CFCB Radio in Corner Brook, N.L. Get in touch at wendy.martin@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us