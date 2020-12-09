N.S. RCMP investigate possible aggravated assault after girl, 2, seriously injured

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a possible aggravated assault against a two-year-old girl.

RCMP said in a news release Wednesday the toddler was taken to hospital in Bridgewater on April 16 with life-threatening injuries.

She was transferred by LifeFlight helicopter the same day to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax where she remained in intensive care as of Wednesday.

Police said the child needed emergency surgery for her injuries

The investigation has been handed over to the RCMP's major crime unit. There's no word on any potential charges.

