Some Dartmouth residents were shaken up for the second time this week as an aftershock hit the Montebello and Westphal neighborhoods early Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said in a release that people from east Dartmouth began calling HRM Integrated Emergency Services around 12:42 a.m. to report explosion-like sounds and their houses shaking.

Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews responded to the area to check for damage or hazards. No damage to property or injuries have been reported.

The aftershock had a magnitude of 2.6, the same as the minor earthquake that rattled the same area Sunday night.

No damage or injuries were reported as a result of that earthquake.

MORE TOP STORIES