Legendary African Nova Scotian boxing George Dixon receives historical designation

A ceremony was held outside the Africville Museum in Halifax on Monday morning to commemorate iconic African Nova Scotian boxer George Dixon.

The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada unveiled a plaque honouring Dixon's accomplishments.

Born in Africville in 1870, Dixon overcame racial prejudice, discrimination and segregation to become the first Black boxer and first Canadian boxer to win a world title. He was also the first fighter to win world titles in multiple weight classes.

A mural dedicated to Dixon near the Africville Museum that was commissioned in 2020. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

Dixon had a three-decade-long career fighting in North America and Europe. He even had promoters of his fights reserve seats for Black fans, something that was unheard of at the time.

Small, but mighty, he weighed a mere 87 pounds at the start of his professional boxing career.

Dixon was nominated for the designation by educator, poet and author Nadine Williams.

Juanita Peters is the executive director of the Africville Museum. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

Juanita Peters, executive director of the Africville Museum, said that the tribute isn't just important for the people of Africville and the people of Nova Scotia, but for all Canadians.

"The significance of having this plaque on these grounds is evidence that this monster of a little man from Africville did such incredible things against all odds," said Peters. "And so here's the evidence, the plaque that tells his story and the accomplishments that he made in his very short life."

Sgt. Craig M. Smith is with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

RCMP Sgt. Craig M. Smith said that although Dixon was inspiration to many, not enough people know about his legacy.

"If you're a Black athlete coming up today, you can look and say 'wow, back in 1890 we had a Black title holder, the first in all the world — not just Canada, not just the U.S., but the first in the world.' I think it allows kids to think 'if I can see it, if I can understand it, know about it, I can be it,'" said Smith.

