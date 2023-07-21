Africville 40th reunion marks long-awaited homecoming for former residents, descendants

Former Africville residents and their descendants are marking the 40th reunion of their community with a big homecoming event spanning 10 days.

The event's opening ceremony and reception is set to take place on Friday evening at the site of the former community on the shore of Halifax's Bedford Basin.

People have travelled in from far and wide for the festivities and started arriving at the grounds Thursday, setting up campers and tents on the Africville National Historic Site.

"We got people from everywhere here, all across Canada, down through the United States, as far as Florida, have come home to Africville," said Irvine Carvery, president of the Africville Genealogy Society.

Campers relax and socialize after setting up on Thursday. (CBC)

For over 150 years, Africville was home to an African Nova Scotian community until residents were displaced and their homes demolished by the City of Halifax during the 1960s.

It was one of Canada's oldest Black urban communities. The last house was removed in 1970 despite resistance from residents.

Campers said they're most excited about getting to spend time with their family and friends — some of whom they haven't seen in years.

"I haven't really been down here since the COVID," said Susan Adams Carvery. "I just want to connect with old friends and just be able to have a family reunion."

'We feel broken'

The joy of coming together with loved ones, for some campers, is partly overshadowed by the hurt caused by the destruction of Africville.

"We feel broken," said Martina Izzard. "We'll always feel that until the government does something. They say sorry — sorry doesn't get it."

In 2010, Halifax's mayor at the time, Peter Kelly, apologized to former Africville residents and their families on behalf of the city.

Izzard said the government should compensate the people who were kicked out of their homes.

"They're responsible to the people they took the land from," Izzard said. "What you did to my great-grandparents and what you did to me — I can't erase my memories."

Martina Izzard said the Africville reunion is also an opportunity to celebrate the obstacles they have overcome together. (CBC)

For some former residents such as Steve Brown, the reunion offers a time of reflection.

"I come down, I reminisce and sit down on the bench and I see changes happening all around. But this stays the same, still fresh," Brown said, who lived in Africville until he was moved out when he was five years old.

"I think this struggle here will never be over."

Infill project still in talks

In March, the Halifax Regional Municipality formally announced a potential land exchange involving the city, the Africville Heritage Trust and the Halifax Port Authority.

The new land was created by infilling part of the Bedford Basin near the Fairview Cove Container Terminal. So far, it's unclear what exactly it will be used for.

"These are things that are still being talked about," said Juanita Peters, the executive director of the Africville Museum and Africville Heritage Trust.

"We're just sort of trying to figure out what that could be. It's an ongoing conversation."

A bench in Africville Park overlooks Fairview Cove and the Bedford Basin where infilling can been seen. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

In 2022, a report by Halifax municipal staff said the Africville Heritage Trust was pursuing the concept of developing a marina.

Brown said no matter what happens to the surrounding area it will always be his home.

"As far as I'm concerned, Africville will always be Africville."

