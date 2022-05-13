N.S. holding community consultations to develop African Nova Scotian justice plan

Nova Scotia will seek the input of African Nova Scotians to develop a plan to address systemic barriers to the justice system faced by people of African descent.

Micah MacIsaac, senior policy analyst in the Office of Strategic Initiatives with the Department of Justice, said input from 16 community consultation sessions will help shape the plan.

MacIsaac said the plan is being developed and its final form will be determined by consultations.

"The province recognizes that there are systemic barriers to African Nova Scotians and people of African descent when interacting or engaging with the current justice system," MacIsaac said.

MacIsaac spoke with CBC Radio Information Morning host Portia Clark about creating the plan and the importance of community involvement. Their conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Information Morning - NS 8:18 Hear about a Justice Action Plan in development for African Nova Scotians African Nova Scotians are getting a chance to have their say on issues related to justice. Sixteen consultations are rolling out across the province, to talk about the African Nova Scotian Justice Action Plan. Micah MacIsaac with Nova Scotia's Department of Justice tells us more.

How will the process be made comfortable for people who don't trust the justice system or don't feel like anything really will come out of this besides another report?

The most critical stage of the development process is going and engaging with community. We're trying to capture 25 unique African Nova Scotian communities when we go around the province holding these 16 sessions.

Then we're going to take that information. We're going to put that into a 'what we heard' report. That's our mid-term report.

And we're going to go back and re-engage with those exact same communities again to make sure that we heard it right and that we can validate what was into or 'what we heard' report before we even then go to the next step of actually trying to look at establishing or implementing a plan.

I think it's very important that we recognize the distrust and possibly the exhaustion of communities coming forward and putting out ideas and offering feedback that [things] they have not suggested have been implemented.

The sessions themselves are very much so focused on re-establishing a level of trust with community.

I'm very happy to say that we have partners with the project. African Nova Scotian Decade of People of African Descent Coalition or ANSDPAD is coming on the road with us as well. The Association of Black Social Workers are also joining with us.

It's trauma-informed and that's why ANSDPAD is involved and why the Black social workers are involved because it can be traumatizing, or retraumatizing, to talk about issues related to justice and how that's affected people personally and their families?

I've been in government for a number of years, but I'm first and foremost a community member.

I like to let people know they're already going to be believed. They don't have to justify or feel that any of their lived experiences would be met with any type of scepticism.

In those sessions, we recognize what has happened. We recognize what is happening.

We also recognize why we need a plan that's based on partnering with community to address those things.

Nova Scotia Association of Black Social Workers has social workers on site to be able to provide some therapeutic intervention for folks.

What more can you say about action following what people have to say?

This is part of an ongoing government commitment to develop the plan. While engaging with community, we're going to be engaging with our justice stakeholders. Organizations such as public prosecution and corrections and police.

We're also going to be taking those comments to our stakeholders and to people that actually are practising some of the services that African Nova Scotians have to engage with and interact with. That also will be part of commitments under a plan that need to address any of the barriers that are being raised, identified and recognized that are really limiting African Nova Scotians.

What kind of time frame is the Department of Justice working with, Micah?

Our first round of sessions started May 3, and we're going to go to June 28 and then probably take about a month to have time to produce the 'what we've heard' report and get it in the hands of the community.

That report goes public, and we want people to have a bit of time to digest it and see it.

Then we would re-engage for another 16 sessions. After those two rounds, that's when we would, hopefully by the end of December or early January, have something that would look like recommendations within a plan.

For people who can't attend, but they have something to tell you, how do they do that?

We have a survey attached to our flyers that have gone out.

African Nova Scotian Affairs has been a great partner as well. There's a survey QR code on their social media sites that folks can use to fill out a survey of some of the same guided questions that we're having in the sessions so they can add their voice without necessarily needing to attend.

MORE TOP STORIES