Community consultation set to begin on African Nova Scotian justice plan

The Nova Scotia government is preparing to launch extensive public consultation in the development of an African Nova Scotian justice plan.

The 16 in-person sessions will happen across the province from May 3 to June 28. Justice Minister Brad Johns said it's important to hear directly from people about their concerns and suggestions. Johns said the goal with the plan is to highlight where systemic racism exists and provide recommendations for ways to make structural change.

"A lot of times it's existed for so long that people don't recognize it's there," he said.

"[The report] is an external identification of issues that then can be addressed. So I think that it's important to do that. I would see coming out of that a final report would have recommendations that we could then forward not only here at [the Justice Department] but to independent police departments across the province and help them to better police and communicate with communities around the province."

'A significant step'

The department is working with the African Nova Scotia Decade for People of African Descent Coalition and the Association of Black Social Workers on the effort. There will also be an online survey.

In a news release, African Nova Scotian Justice Institute interim executive director Robert Wright said community engagement is integral to developing the "much-awaited and needed" plan.

"This is a significant step in tackling and eradicating systemic anti-Black racism plaguing our justice system," he said.

Although some informal work has started, Johns said what comes from the consultation will ensure the final report reflects feelings within communities. The minister estimated it would take about a year to complete the work, but said officials would assess the consultation results for any steps that could happen sooner.

"There may be some things that certainly come out of the consultation process that can be addressed very quickly. There are obviously going to be other things that are going to take longer and they'll come forward in a report."

Sessions currently scheduled:

May 3: Truro, Truro Library community room, 6-8 p.m.

May 5: Amherst, AME Church Fellowship Hall, 6-8 p.m.

May 13: Guysborough, Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex, 6-8 p.m.

May 14: Antigonish, St. F.X. University community conference room (youth session), 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

May 17: New Glasgow, Ward 1 Community Centre, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

May 21: Shelburne, Black Loyalist Centre (adult session), 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

May 27: Yarmouth, Greenville Community Centre, 6-8 p.m.

May 28: Digby, Digby Legion (adult session), 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

June 3: Whitney Pier, Menelik Hall, 6-8 p.m.

June 4: Whitney Pier, Boys and Girls Club (youth session), 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

June 7: Kentville, Valley African Nova Scotian Development Association office, 6-8 p.m.

June 11: Halifax, Halifax North Memorial Public Library (youth session), 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

June 14: Beechville, Beechville Baptist Church, 6-8 p.m.

June 18: Preston Township/Dartmouth: Black Cultural Centre (adult session), 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

June 22: Halifax, St. Andrew's Community Centre (session about non-indigenous Nova Scotians of African descent community members; open to all ages), 6-8 p.m.

June 28: Hammonds Plains, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 6-8 p.m.

(CBC)

