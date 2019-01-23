Randy Headley says before he started attending African Heritage Month events in Nova Scotia, cultural aspects of his life were suppressed.

"As a young man I did not know or celebrate my culture," Headley said in an interview.

"As I grew older and being involved in the community I came to understand how important it is for me to understand who I am as a person. And I couldn't learn that in the school system," he said, "Through African Heritage Month, at least one month of the year the community comes together and says let's reflect on the history of people of African descent."

Randy Headley is a board member of the Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute in Halifax. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Headley was on hand at Province House in Halifax Wednesday for the provincial launch of African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia.

He is a board member with the Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute in Halifax and also the founder of the Mount Saint Vincent University Africentric Support Group.

This year's theme Our History Is Your History "inspires not only African Nova Scotians to know their own history, but it inspires the Nova Scotian community at large to understand how African Nova Scotian history links to their history," said Vanessa Fells, who recently moved to Dartmouth.

Nova Scotia's African Heritage Month 2019 poster features a patchwork quilt depicting images of the Tracaadie Baptist Church and The Coloured Hockey League among others. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

And, for Fells, making that connection is important for many reasons.

"For us to grow as a society together and to combat things like systemic racism we have to understand where it comes from and the history behind that," she said, adding it's equally important to celebrate triumphs in the community.

Dartmouth resident Vanessa Fells says in order for society to grow and combat things like racism people need to understand the history behind it. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

During the event, African Nova Scotian Affairs Minister Tony Ince also unveiled this year's African Heritage Month poster.

It features a patchwork quilt depicting several different images including: Africville after the Halifax Explosion, an historic burial ground in Amherst, Tracadie United Baptist Church and The Coloured Hockey League of the Maritimes, among other photos.

"Each of these communities is unique and has built long-lasting legacies and is something that should give all Nova Scotians pride," Ince said.

African Nova Scotia Affairs Minister Tony Ince. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

"There are amazing things happening in parts of the province due in part to the strength, perseverance and dedication of African Nova Scotians — people who believe in themselves, their children and their families, their communities and our province."

A full list of African Heritage Month events across the province can be found on the Black Cultural Centre of Nova Scotia and the Office of African Nova Scotian Affairs websites.