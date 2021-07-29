Here are some ways you can celebrate African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia

It's going to be a busy month for Halifax entrepreneur Tia Upshaw.

The founder of Blk Women in Excellence is launching a beer with local brewery and bar Good Robot, taking part in a speaker series at a junior high, and highlighting the hard work of other Black women.

It's all in celebration of the 38th annual African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia.

Upshaw, who owns several businesses, founded a mentorship program in 2020 that provides education and encouragement for women in business.

This month, she's profiling entrepreneurs she's met through her work on her social media accounts, and she's also live streaming interviews with them over Zoom in the evenings.

7:42 Tia Upshaw talks about African Heritage Month initiatives, including a new brew! Tia Upshaw has a full schedule ahead of her for African Heritage Month. She's part of a speaker series on Black excellence, she's launching a cherry-vanilla beer, and she has scheduled 28 live interviews with Black women business owners from across the province! 7:42

"I do it because I have faith in them, and I just want to see more Black women entrepreneurs be successful," Upshaw told CBC Radio's Information Morning on Tuesday.

This Friday, Upshaw is also kicking off a virtual speaker series called Black Excellence that's organized by Danita F. Williams, the guidance counsellor at Caledonia Junior High School in Dartmouth.

The school is hosting virtual conversations every Friday this month with community advocate Kate MacDonald, pro athlete Chris Johnston, influencer Kieyna Booker, and others.

Tia Upshaw is the founder of Blk Women in Excellence. (Tia Upshaw)

It's among dozens of virtual events taking place over the next 27 days as Nova Scotians reflect and take action on this year's theme, Through Our Eyes: The Voices of African Nova Scotians.

Paul Adams Jr., a graphic designer from Cole Harbour, designed this year's African Heritage Month poster, as he's done every year since 2015.

"It makes me proud to be able to create something for our community and for African Nova Scotians that they can be proud of," he said.

Mainstreet NS 6:56 Meet the Cole Harbour man behind this year’s African Heritage Month poster Nova Scotia’s African Heritage Month began this week, with the theme of "Through our Eyes: The Voices of African Nova Scotians." Designer Paul Adams Junior tells Mainstreet about how he brought this theme into the poster for this year, and how it feels to create something his community can take pride in. 6:56

Like Upshaw, spoken word poet Damini Awoyiga is taking the opportunity this month to highlight the experiences of Black women.

Awoyiga is sharing their stories in a new online video series called Everyday African Nova Scotian Women. Her first interview is with Karen Hudson, the principal of Auburn Drive High School in Cole Harbour.

The LtGov was delighted to participate in the African Heritage Month 2022: Poster Unveiling Ceremony. The African Heritage Month Information Network selected the poster, which was created by Paul Adams Jr., an African Nova Scotian graphic designer from Dartmouth. <a href="https://twitter.com/OfficeofANSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OfficeofANSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/KsCu7hctxC">pic.twitter.com/KsCu7hctxC</a> —@LtGovNS

She said she wanted to learn about the important roles African Nova Scotian women hold in their communities, as grandmothers, aunts, sisters and cousins.

"It was very inspiring," said Awoyiga. "It was really cool to be able to hear from a lot of women that might not get the spotlight and might not get their voices heard."

Day 1: Karen Hudson<a href="https://t.co/QSeVbJMk7Y">https://t.co/QSeVbJMk7Y</a><br>Watch the video on my website under Projects.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EverydayAfricanNSWomen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EverydayAfricanNSWomen</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9xgJxkPO1">pic.twitter.com/L9xgJxkPO1</a> —@awoyiga

In the interviews, she asks about what drives them to achieve their goals, and what they believe needs to be done to improve the lives of African Nova Scotians.

"A lot of the women said that we need more harmony, we need more unity, and we need to listen to each other's truths more," Awoyiga said.

Beer launch later this month

Upshaw's collaboration with Good Robot Brewing is a cherry vanilla porter, and in addition to coming up with the flavour, she also helped brew and can the beer.

"So I know a lot about beer now," she said with a laugh.

Fifty cents from the sale of every beer will be donated to Blk Women in Excellence, and an official launch is planned for later this month, she said.

A list of African Heritage Month events has been collected by the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia and can be found here.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

