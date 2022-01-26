Virtual ceremony kicks off Nova Scotia's African Heritage Month

Nova Scotia launched its virtual celebrations Wednesday for African Heritage Month 2022.

"When we listen to others and others' perspectives, interpretations and views on the world, particularly those of marginalized communities, we gain a more meaningful understanding on how to make this world a better place," said Dwayne Provo, the associate deputy minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs.

"Listening to other stories is just as important as sharing our own stories."

February marks African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia.

Dwayne Provo is the associate deputy minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs. (CBC)

There are more than 50 Black communities in the province and 2.4 per cent of all Nova Scotians identify as Black.

This year's theme is called "Through Our Eyes: The Voices of African Nova Scotians," which "recognizes the legacies of people of African descent through first voice, lived realities, and experiences," said a news release.

Premier Tim Houston said the province is committed to working with all Nova Scotians and welcomes community voices to help build a stronger province.

"Diversity, inclusion and equity are crucial for our collective growth and prosperity," he said.

